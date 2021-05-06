Advertisement

Phone scam making rounds in Franklin County

(AP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam making rounds.

Multiple people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming they have missed jury duty. The scammer then says there is a fine and attempts to get money from the person by asking them to purchase gift cards, and after purchasing, to call back and give them the card’s serial number.

The scammer is claiming to be part of the sheriff’s office and appears to be using a local number; the number is spoofed and actually from outside the jurisdiction. The sheriff’s office wants to remind people that government agencies will not call and have you purchase gift cards or send money to settle an issue.

“Please guard against being a victim of scammers. Don’t fall for the tricks of paying money through gift cards and such. Don’t call them back on the numbers they provide you, just hang up. Search the phone number yourself and call the agency the scammer is claiming to represent if you have any doubt of the call being legit,” said Sheriff Bill Overton.

If you have any information on the scams, call the sheriff’s office at 540-483-3000.

