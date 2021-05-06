Quiet weather returns to the region today

WEATHER HEADLINES

A chilly start to our day

Breezy conditions continue

A few showers return early on Friday

THURSDAY

Finally some quiet weather moves back into the region. We should see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with our highs mostly in the 60s. It looks like the cooler weather will stick around through the first part of the weekend.

We'll see cooler temperatures today with highs only in the 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

We’ll continue with a mix of sun and clouds Friday, but we do bring back the chance for a few showers early in the day. Highs on Friday hold in the mid 60s. Beautiful weather returns Saturday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s.

We'll see a few showers developing overnight tonight through the first part of our Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY

More clouds move on early on Sunday which will lead to a few rain showers during the day. Our high temperatures will climb into the low 70s for a good portion of the area.

Variably cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers. (WDBJ Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.