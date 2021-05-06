Quiet weather returns to the region today
Cooler weather moves in
WEATHER HEADLINES
- A chilly start to our day
- Breezy conditions continue
- A few showers return early on Friday
THURSDAY
Finally some quiet weather moves back into the region. We should see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with our highs mostly in the 60s. It looks like the cooler weather will stick around through the first part of the weekend.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
We’ll continue with a mix of sun and clouds Friday, but we do bring back the chance for a few showers early in the day. Highs on Friday hold in the mid 60s. Beautiful weather returns Saturday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 60s.
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY
More clouds move on early on Sunday which will lead to a few rain showers during the day. Our high temperatures will climb into the low 70s for a good portion of the area.
