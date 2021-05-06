Rockbridge Regional Library lending WiFi hotspots
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County’s library is lending out more than books these days.
The Rockbridge Regional Library System is offering mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout.
There are 10 hotspots available for checkout for a week at a time, and they can be renewed one time if no one is waiting.
Each hotspot comes in a carrying case that includes the hotspot, charger, and an instruction card to get you started.
