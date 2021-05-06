Rockbridge Regional Library lending WiFi hotspots

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County’s library is lending out more than books these days.

The Rockbridge Regional Library System is offering mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout.

There are 10 hotspots available for checkout for a week at a time, and they can be renewed one time if no one is waiting.

Each hotspot comes in a carrying case that includes the hotspot, charger, and an instruction card to get you started.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.