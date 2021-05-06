T.G. Howard Community Center begins renovations on historical building

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The once-lively building will again breathe new life.

“Sometimes our blessings are right in front of us,” said Janet Johnson, a board member at T.G. Howard Community Center.

Johnson says back in the day, the T.G. Howard Community Center’s building was the place to be.

“For every New Year’s Eve, there were a group of young ladies that would put on a New Year’s Eve event here, which would be a dance and couples or people would come; tables would be set, decoration. We had a DJ; people would bring food,” said Johnson.

It was a place for a bit of everything, such as weddings and political forums.

But now looks different— a little worn, older-- but still able to carry new life.

“It was disheartening to see our place to really go into ruins, and I told you before that I had a lot of friends that would say, ‘Oh, if that ever won the lottery-- first thing I’m going to do is, is get the center restored,” said Johnson.

And it’s happening, after years of fundraising and gaining more community support, they were able to start knocking down walls.

Once the new center is complete, it will be revived into the community center it once was in the ’70s and ’80s.

“We have a number of programs that we will continue to present from this place, a hub for the youth. A place where seniors, a place where family gatherings to be restored back to our own community,” said Johnson.

Their hope is their work in scholarship, service, and in the community will continue for generations to come.

“It’s like a new beginning. And it’s humbling, and I’m just so honored to be a part of this and I think back on the shoulders of all who started this and it’s like, I can hear them cheering us on saying, yay, go for it, you can do it,” said Johnson.

The first phase of renovations will be complete this summer.

The center is also looking for donations and volunteers to help with the demolition process; you can learn more by visiting their Facebook page.

