Virginia man breaks Guinness World Record for fastest time to build largest LEGO set

Lego blocks
Lego blocks(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOREST, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man now has his name in the Guinness World Records!

Paul Ufema, of Forest, Virginia, broke the record for the fastest time to build the LEGO Colosseum, which is the world’s largest LEGO set with 9,036 pieces.

Paul broke the record on Feb. 24, 2021, with a total build time of 13 hours, 37 minutes and 36 seconds.

He even has a YouTube channel dedicated to LEGO building call, All New Bricks.

You can watch a timelapse of his record-breaking build below:

