WDBJ7 reporter and editor named regional Murrow award winners

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Congratulations to two of WDBJ7′s own!

Reporter Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy have received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for one of their Hometown Stories podcasts, about the Great American Outdoors Act.

Leanna and Ben will now be considered for a national Murrow award.

The Murrow Awards are given annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020′s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA Chairwoman Andrea Stahlman. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”

