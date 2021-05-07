Advertisement

‘A dream come true’, God’s Storehouse Soup Kitchen expands

With the help of Galax, they bought Old Town Market, a former grocery store and plan to...
With the help of Galax, they bought Old Town Market, a former grocery store and plan to renovate it.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Storehouse Soup Kitchen is seeing a dream come true.

They are moving into a bigger space, but they say it means much more.

Leaders says the new space puts them one step closer to recovering Galax and changing lives forever.

Some call it, a healing place or one step closer to #RecoveringGalax.

An old store sitting off Old Town Street may not look like much, but one day it’ll be everything the town needs.

“We are all together if you can look around you see black and white, drug addicts police officers’ people in depression. All of us are coming together to make our community better,” DeWitt Cooper Galax Police Chief and God’s Storehouse board member.

“If we can create this partnership that can go long term, the benefits to the community are just immeasurable,” said Galax city manager Keith Barker

With the help of Galax City, God’s Storehouse was able to buy the Old Town Market, with hopes of renovating it into much more.

“We have a couple more grant applications--- we’re going do a million-dollar grant, that’ll be for job creation in the community that will help to renovate this facility. Then we’re also looking at another half million-dollar grant for food programs over the next year to support them as they operate the food bank,” said Barker.

“A place that you can come broken, and people will love you, a place that you can come hungry, and people will feed you a place that you can come looking for answers, and we may not have the answers, but we will help you find it,” said Chief Cooper.

It all started off in a small space in the basement of a church, then over the years --- it grew.

“It’s almost unbelievable, the things that we’ll be able to do,” said Kisha Johnson the executive director of God’s Storehouse.

Along with hosting hot meals 5 nights per week, God’s Storehouse will be able to expand their addiction recovery, food box, Partners In Education (PIE) programs.

“We get the chance to be a part of priceless, real estate, because this is going change generations. And there is nothing, nothing better than that,” said Johnson.

In the space, they’ll also be able to start a business incubator, mentor small businesses, and culinary training program.

“It makes me feel fearless, because being in this building, lets me know there is nothing that you can’t do with a lot of prayer and hard work, and community connection,” said Johnson.

“We are recovering Galax one food box at a time, one addict at a time, one person from poverty at a time. We’re recovering this city, with one act of service at a time, and we all get to be part of it,” said Beth White a Galax City Council member.

Construction doesn’t start until 2022, but until then they will continue to serve the community in any way they can.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Police working with churches on security
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday

Latest News

Business and restaurants agreed to stay open late so the community can take a cruise downtown.
Galax Main Street Cruise returns
Virginia craft beer pioneer Crandall dies at 64
Northside bus drivers enjoy free pizza at an appreciation event held for them.
Northside school holds pizza party appreciation event for its bus drivers
Kids enjoy playing at Splash Valley in 2019.
Families can enjoy their summer at Splash Valley water park in Roanoke County