Advertisement

Big Lick Oktoberfest is back this fall

At Oktoberfest, you can enjoy German-style food and music.
At Oktoberfest, you can enjoy German-style food and music.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Lick Oktobefest will return to Roanoke this fall for the first time since the pandemic began. This year, it will be in Elmwood Park to allow people more room to spread out.

On October 9th, people can enjoy traditional German-style food, music and beer with local vendors and new activities with Virginia Amateur Sports. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Amateur Sports.

“To see the positivity out in the community, it’s truly amazing, because we want to see our events benefit charities but also benefit different businesses downtown, and it’s just great to be back,” JD Sutphin, Owner and Creative Director for Big Lick Entertainment, said.

Unlike past years, admission will be free.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Police working with churches on security
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday

Latest News

Kids enjoy playing at Splash Valley in 2019.
Families can enjoy their summer at Splash Valley water park in Roanoke County
First Fridays returns to Roanoke and the first event is outside of the Berglund Center.
First Fridays at Five returns to Roanoke
The International Space Station
Green Bank students talk to space station
Octavia Johnson says her experience as Roanoke Sheriff shows she is a capable leader.
Johnson cites experience as Roanoke Sheriff in run for Virginia Governor