Big Lick Oktoberfest is back this fall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Lick Oktobefest will return to Roanoke this fall for the first time since the pandemic began. This year, it will be in Elmwood Park to allow people more room to spread out.

On October 9th, people can enjoy traditional German-style food, music and beer with local vendors and new activities with Virginia Amateur Sports. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Amateur Sports.

“To see the positivity out in the community, it’s truly amazing, because we want to see our events benefit charities but also benefit different businesses downtown, and it’s just great to be back,” JD Sutphin, Owner and Creative Director for Big Lick Entertainment, said.

Unlike past years, admission will be free.

