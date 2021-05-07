Advertisement

Campbell County supervisors approve new economic development incentives

The board of supervisors approved the new incentives this week.
The board of supervisors approved the new incentives this week.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County has added new economic development incentives for businesses to come to the area.

The board of supervisors approved those new additions this week.

A couple of those additions include new grant opportunities and a restaurant rent reimbursement program.

The county says the updates are now about persuading more businesses to go there.

“Our program was rewarding new business and existing business expansion, but it wasn’t helping a business decide that Campbell County is the next home,” said Nina Rezai, economic development manager.

Other existing incentives will continue to be available.

