Central Shenandoah Health District prepares for younger vaccinations

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is looking forward to vaccinations in coming months. The Food and Drug Administration and C.D.C. are studying whether to expand eligibility for vaccines to younger recipients.

It’s not a speedy process, as it requires several steps of approval, but vaccines might be available for folks as young as 12 years old in a few weeks.

”Once it becomes available to 12 to 15 year olds, there’s going to be multiple avenues to get the COVID-19 vaccine for those age groups,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “You know, your pediatrician might be supplying the vaccine, or your family doctor. Local pharmacies as well.”>>

The health department will also continue to have vaccination clinics, but they expect them to be much smaller.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.