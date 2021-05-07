Clean Air project award winners include Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An area of our hometowns will be getting a boost in funding toward supporting less pollution in the atmosphere.

Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced Amherst County would receive close to $1 million in support as part of the Clean Air Communities Program first round of recipients.

The $998,301 will be used for two heavy-duty trucks, one electric shuttle bus, and chargers.

The funds, administered by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), are geared toward “technologies that provide cost-effective, near-term emission benefits coupled with investments in zero-emission technologies.” The program was engineered as part of the agency’s oversight of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust.

Approximately three-fourths of the cost of these projects are funded through the Clean Air Communities Program with state or local governments adding $3.7 million in matching funds.

Click here for more from the Governor’s announcement.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.