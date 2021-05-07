Families can enjoy their summer at Splash Valley water park in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For parents looking for some fun summer activities do with their kids-- you’re in luck!

Roanoke County Parks and Recreation has just announced the Splash Valley water park is returning after a hiatus during the pandemic. The park will run on Fridays through Mondays starting on May 28th at the Greene Ridge Recreation Center. Roanoke County officials said they felt comfortable bringing the park back, since some restrictions on outdoor pools have been eased. Spray grounds and water slides are currently able to operate at 75% capacity.

“Staff is excited to be offering this back to our citizens in the community because since we were off last year, we miss that interaction and great weather days, so we’re excited to be back out here in the park and getting people back out and splashing and having a good time in the summer,” Alex North, Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation, said.

This year, to ensure safety, there will be designated seating areas spread out throughout the park.

