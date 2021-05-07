Advertisement

First Fridays at Five returns to Roanoke

First Fridays returns to Roanoke and the first event is outside of the Berglund Center.
First Fridays returns to Roanoke and the first event is outside of the Berglund Center.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First Fridays at Five is back but in a new way. You can enjoy some live music and drinks now at the Berglund Center parking lot Friday night--May 7th.

You must wear your masks when in a situation where social distancing isn’t possible--for instance, when you’re in line for a drink. The venue has changed from Franklin Road in downtown Roanoke to the Berglund Center to follow capacity guidelines. Organizers hope to move First Fridays back to Franklin Road soon, as long as restrictions ease.

Folks have been setting up for Friday’s event all afternoon. It runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“We’re super excited, so made it through a year of nothing and getting ready to get back to live music, so we’re excited,” Molly Henry, President of the Board of Directors for First Fridays, said.

You can enjoy live music from mid-Atlantic regional band The Worx, alongside Mountain Grille food truck and an adult beverage truck. Admission is $10 per person.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

