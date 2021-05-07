Galax Main Street Cruise returns

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Cruising down Main Street will be making a comeback.

Dozens of business, restaurants and bands agreed to stay open late so families can once again take a ride.

Cruising Main Street in Galax became a rite of passage in the 80′s and was the best part of many high school experiences.

Businesses owners along main street say with loosening COVID-19 restrictions, the event is exactly what they need.

“For this-- for our area, that’s the best thing for us to get back to cruising and hanging out and being able to get back together,” said Stephen Thomas owner of Main Street Barbershop.

The event is Saturday May 8 from 6:00p until 10:00p. You can join their Facebook group to learn more.

