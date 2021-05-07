Advertisement

Green Bank students talk to space station

The International Space Station
The International Space Station(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Some students in Pocahontas County got to talk to outer space.

Students at Green Bank Elementary and Middle School talked with Astronaut Mark Vande Hei on the International Space Station via radio.

It was part of Amateur Radio on the International Space Station, an international program only a handful of schools get to participate in.

The students got answers to whatever they wanted to know.

”How do you solve problems with each other if you get in arguments,” one student asked. “Over.”

“Oh, that’s a very, very important thing on the space station,” answered Astronaut Mark Vande Hei. “The most important thing is to talk about it. If we are feeling anger with another crew member, we’ve just got to pull them aside privately and talk about it.”

The school is next door to the Green Bank Observatory, and several staff volunteered to help with the event.

