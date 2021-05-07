Johnson cites experience as Roanoke Sheriff in run for Virginia Governor

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Octavia Johnson says her concern for the Commonwealth prompted her run for Governor.

“It was just things that have happened here within the state that’s caused our foundations, the erosion of it,” Johnson told WDBJ7 in a recent interview, “I said Octavia, there’s no need to sit back, mumble and complain. The only way that you can make change is to run.”

Johnson announced her campaign in early March on the steps of the Roanoke Municipal Building. And she said her service as the city’s sheriff for eight years shows she is a capable leader.

“So you need a governor that has courage, a governor who is disciplined, and a governor that has determination, and I have those qualities,” Johnson said. “As Sheriff of Roanoke City, I used those qualities to make the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office a great department, a great place for people to come and work.”

Johnson said she would “Back the Blue.”

“Let’s not defund the police,” she said. “That should not even be a part of the conversation.”

And she promised to defend individual liberties.

“Your First and Second Amendments are at stake in this election. Voter integrity is at stake in this election,” she said.

Johnson trails the rest of the field in fundraising, but said that means special interests will not influence her administration.

And as Governor, Johnson said, she will put the interests of Virginia citizens before party politics.

“And for me it is about the people,” Johnson said. “And that’s where we have to get back to, the people of this great Commonwealth.”

Republicans who have been certified as delegates will vote from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at almost 40 locations across the state.

