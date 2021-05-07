Advertisement

London high-rise blaze raises new concerns about cladding

Damage to a 19-story tower block in New Providence Wharf in London, Friday, May 7, 2021....
Damage to a 19-story tower block in New Providence Wharf in London, Friday, May 7, 2021. Firefighters have tacked a blaze in a London apartment tower that has cladding similar to that used on a building where 72 people died in 2017. London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire on Friday that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s docklands.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Fire broke out Friday in a London apartment tower which has cladding similar to that used on another housing block in the city where 72 people died in a 2017 blaze.

London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s Docklands.

The fire brigade said “firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have carried out multiple rescues.” It said 38 adults and four children were treated by ambulance crews at the scene for shock and smoke inhalation, and two men were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Property developer Ballymore, which owns the building, said the blaze was “quickly brought under control.”

Ballymore has said 22% of the building’s façade is covered in aluminum composite cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower, which was destroyed in June 2017 in the deadliest domestic fire in the U.K. since World War II.

Investigators found that the flammable cladding helped a fire that started in an apartment kitchen at Grenfell race out of control.

Safety regulations brought in since then require similar dangerous cladding to be removed, but the work has not been carried out on some apartment towers because of wrangling over who should pay.

Survivors and relatives in the Grenfell United advocacy group said in a statement they were “horrified” by the new fire.

“When will the government take this scandal seriously? Enough is enough,” it said. “The government promised to remove dangerous cladding by June 2020 — it has completely failed its own target and every day that goes by lives are at risk.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday
Police working with churches on security
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital

Latest News

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Pfizer starts full vaccine approval process
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.7.21
Virginia COVID cases eclipse 665,000 Friday