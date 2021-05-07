Advertisement

Montgomery County League of Women Voters celebrates 50 years

In the past half century, the group was instrumental in making big changes locally and nationally.(Montgomery County League of Women Voters)
By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The county’s League of Women Voters is celebrating its 50th anniversary. In the past half century, the group was instrumental in making big changes locally and nationally.

The group led the effort to change Blacksburg’s government to a town manager formation by helping the town apply to the state for a bill to change it.

The league was also one of the first to oppose national electronic ballot machines after the 2000 election when they realized there was no verifiable paper trail, although the national league did not support Montgomery County’s opposition, the league eventually reversed its decision

President Beth Obenshain said health of our democracy has never been more important than it is today.

“The League of Women Voters here in Montgomery County is committed to providing information and encouraging and helping every citizen to register to vote and to be able to cast that ballot,” she said.

Obenshain said they are excited about mission of getting more young voters involved and helping people understand their vote is important for another 50 years.

