New Pulaski business helps repaint the town’s landscape

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Window fronts in town have been empty, and shops closed for years along West Main Street – but as the community continues to redevelop a new vision for the town, another new business owner has just set up shop.

Painting in the Spirit is the next business to open its doors as part of Pulaski’s downtown revitalization efforts, and owner Tamia Dallas wants to be that inspiration for others to follow their dreams.

“It’s just like I’m living in my own painting,” she said.

Dallas calls it a blessing to have her own storefront, opening the town’s first-of-its-kind paint shop. She said she heard the community asking for a creative space, whether that’s hosting a paint party or getting a one-on-one lesson.

“Once I understood that this is a need, I wanted to be part of that,” Dallas said. “This is a place where you can come and it’s about the experience, but if you do want to learn and you may have a talent and want to perfect that, I’m here as well.”

She started painting as a toddler but waited to follow her spirit. Now, she’s one of nearly a half dozen businesses bringing life back into downtown storefronts.

“I wanted to be in a spot where it’s growing, I wanted to be part of that transition,” Dallas said.

With COVID restrictions slowly going away, it’s perfect timing to keep the paint flowing. Dallas is finally letting her light shine, inspiring others to design.

“To really have this spot and for it to happen now, it’s like perfect timing, I’m just so excited,” she said. “I always knew I had a talent, and I always knew I could draw, but I never really thought it was my main source of income and I realized this is what I was called to do.”

The business is less than a month old and looking to be your next outlet for creativity—helping to paint a new landscape for the downtown.

You can learn more about Painting in the Spirit here.

It is located at 89 West Main Street in Pulaski.

