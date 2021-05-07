Advertisement

Northside school holds pizza party appreciation event for its bus drivers

Northside bus drivers enjoy free pizza at an appreciation event held for them.
Northside bus drivers enjoy free pizza at an appreciation event held for them.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes a lot of folks to make a school run smoothly and that includes the people that make the wheels go round.

At Northside High school Friday, bus drivers were shown a little love. The school board put together a pizza party to thank drivers for all they’ve done during this past school year.

“It’s nice, they are recognizing all the hard work because sometimes we get kind of forgot about but that’s good, so they didn’t forget about us this year, but it was nice,” Marie Pratt, Bus Lot Attendant at Northside, said.

Pratt says even though this year has been full of challenges, everyone has risen to the occasion.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Police working with churches on security
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday

Latest News

Virginia craft beer pioneer Crandall dies at 64
Kids enjoy playing at Splash Valley in 2019.
Families can enjoy their summer at Splash Valley water park in Roanoke County
At Oktoberfest, you can enjoy German-style food and music.
Big Lick Oktoberfest is back this fall
First Fridays returns to Roanoke and the first event is outside of the Berglund Center.
First Fridays at Five returns to Roanoke