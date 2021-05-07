Northside school holds pizza party appreciation event for its bus drivers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes a lot of folks to make a school run smoothly and that includes the people that make the wheels go round.

At Northside High school Friday, bus drivers were shown a little love. The school board put together a pizza party to thank drivers for all they’ve done during this past school year.

“It’s nice, they are recognizing all the hard work because sometimes we get kind of forgot about but that’s good, so they didn’t forget about us this year, but it was nice,” Marie Pratt, Bus Lot Attendant at Northside, said.

Pratt says even though this year has been full of challenges, everyone has risen to the occasion.

