Advertisement

One arrested for Friday morning stabbing in Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with malicious wounding for a stabbing Friday morning.

About 6 a’m. May 7, Roanoke Police were called to the stabbing at a business in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a minor injury, according to police. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At the scene, officers found another man who was identified as the suspect. Robert Holmberg, Jr., 56 of Roanoke, was arrested.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Police working with churches on security
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
The SPC has place a Marginal Risk for severe weather in the eastern part f our region. Isolated...
Friday, May 7, Midday FastCast
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.7.21
Virginia COVID cases eclipse 665,000 Friday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 7, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 7, 2021