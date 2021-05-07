One arrested for Friday morning stabbing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with malicious wounding for a stabbing Friday morning.

About 6 a’m. May 7, Roanoke Police were called to the stabbing at a business in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a minor injury, according to police. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At the scene, officers found another man who was identified as the suspect. Robert Holmberg, Jr., 56 of Roanoke, was arrested.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

