Advertisement

Pfizer starts application for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer/BioNTech has begun its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies announced.

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.

All vaccines in the U.S. - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - are being used under an emergency authorization to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The goal date for a FDA decision will be set once the application is formally accepted for review.

The companies also submitted an application to expand the current emergency use authoritization for their COVID-19 vaccine to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age.

More than 170 million doses of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been delivered across the U.S., the companies said.

Why should you get vaccinated against #COVID19? Read the latest information from the CDC on the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccination. https://go.usa.gov/xsdE4 #VaccineReady

Posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday
Police working with churches on security
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital

Latest News

Virginia COVID cases eclipse 665,000 Friday
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US employers added just 266K jobs in April as hiring slows
On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a wide-ranging voting bill, making his state the...
Some Republicans worry voting limits will hurt the GOP, too
Texas lawmakers are considering voting restrictions
Voting restrictions gain momentum