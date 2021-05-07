Rally held to condemn violence at James Crossing Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders from around Lynchburg headed to the James Crossing Apartments Friday.

Through the early afternoon rain they were determined to get a message out to all who would listen.

“Yes, it’s gonna take prayer but it’s gonna take us putting our feet on the ground and making some changes in here ourselves... so we’re determined, praise God, as Pastor Kee has said, to wrap around this community and make a big change,” said James Camm with One Community One Voice.

They want a big change from the recent violence.

In the past couple weeks, a homicide left 47-year-old Scottie Humbles dead.

Just this past weekend, these apartments also saw a malicious wounding.

Some leaders say this is now about about protecting children.

“We are here today to seek the welfare of the children of Lynchburg,” said Don Sloan, Lynchburg sheriff.

“Many of us are children of this community,” said Paul Kee, Fellowship Church of Christ bishop.

“And we will not accept this as the norm. We can do better and be better and we need to be better for our children and for our families,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, Lynchburg City Schools superintendent.

Many police officers also made their way out to the rally Friday.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema echoed the message of protection for kids, saying it takes a village to raise a child.

“We need these young men and women to grow up to be successful like Dr. Edwards says and we need them to have that opportunity to do that without the fear of violence in their community,” said Zuidema.

Folks were also led in prayer throughout the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.