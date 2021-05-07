Advertisement

Roanoke looking to rename Lee Plaza

City leaders will consider changing the name of the plaza named after a Confederate General.
City leaders will consider changing the name of the plaza named after a Confederate General.(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is looking to rename downtown’s Lee Plaza, where there used to sit a Confederate memorial, and wants the public to take an online survey to help choose the name.

The Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board met Thursday night, narrowing the list of names to four. The board will use the feedback in working to recommend a name to City Council.

The list of four includes Sherman Lea Plaza, named after the city’s current mayor, Freedom Plaza, Star City Plaza and Henrietta Lacks Plaza, named for a Roanoke woman whose cervical cancer cells were used in medical research.

Responses must be received by Friday, May 14, 2021, at 5 p.m.

Click here for the survey.

Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital

