Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods

The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk teen Alexis Emory had been missing since April 18.

Roanoke resident Kala Brown was riding her bike on the Greenway near the Roanoke River around 6:30 Thursday night when she stopped to talk to the 16-year-old, whom she later found out had ran away from home, and had been living in the woods.

“She had a tent, was catching fish,” described Brown.

Brown says she was impressed with the teen’s survival skills but did not know how young she was at first, or that she had been missing for two weeks.

When Emory told Brown her situation, Brown immediately invited her into her own home and asked to call her mother.

Brown’s family member also called the police to tell them they had found her.

Later that night, Emory was taken to the Roanoke Police Department, where she would reunite with her family.

We are told Alexis and her family arrived back home in Norfolk today and have reached out to them for comment.

Stay tuned to WDBJ7 for the full story Friday night.

