Showers today will lead to more sunshine Saturday

Scattered showers with breezy winds to end the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly cloudy early
  • Rain chances return early Friday
  • Cool, but mostly dry Mother’s Day weekend

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

We’ll see more clouds Friday and we do bring back the chance for a few showers early in the day. Highs on Friday will be limited to the 50s to low 60s thanks to the clouds and rain. Storm chances seem very small in our area given cool weather.

Clear skies return late Friday night and continues into Saturday with lots of sunshine, especially the first part of the day. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid and upper 60s. More clouds move in later on Saturday.

ROCKET LAUNCH SCEHDULED SATURDAY

If skies can remain clear, visibility will be pretty great for our area for the NASA suborbital rocket launch Saturday evening. The rocket is scheduled to launch no earlier than 8:02 PM Saturday evening with visibility all along the East Coast.

The launch was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but was delayed to to potential rainy weather.

The vapor cloud should put on a show similar to previous SpaceX launches recently.

MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY

More clouds move in early on Sunday which will lead to a few rain showers during the day. Our high temperatures will climb into the low 70s for a good portion of the area. The day won’t be a wash out, but just be aware we could see a passing shower or two.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

It looks like we’ll keep a chance of a few showers going Monday as sunshine returns on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s Monday and drops into the 60s by Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.

