Suspect arrested for killing that led to Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder for a shooting in the northwest part of the city.

Todd Manns, 35 of Roanoke, is being held for the killing of Taniko Belt, 46 of Roanoke. Police believe the two knew each other and that this is an isolated incident.

The U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force helped take Mann into custody.

Late the night of May 2, 2021, police were called to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Panorama Avenue NW and Westside Boulevard NW. As officers were responding, they got reports of a crash on Peters Creek Road NW, between Shenandoah Avenue NW and Salem Turnpike NW. Officers there found a crash in the median, with Belt dead of gunshot wounds inside the car.

The police investigation indicated the incident began in the 3800 block of Panorama Drive, with the shooting connected to the crash.

