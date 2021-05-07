Advertisement

Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County

(WDBJ)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect delays near the intersection of US-460 and Laymantown Road due to a tractor trailer crash Thursday night.

Virginia State Police say the tractor trailer rolled over into the creek at 6:41 p.m. Thursday. Hazmat crews are en route as of 9 p.m. to assist with the cleanup. VDOT says the West right lane and right shoulder are closed near Rt. 659N/S.

Troopers say the driver was hurt and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

