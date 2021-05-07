Advertisement

TripAdvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum

In this file photo taken Jan. 27, 2020, people are seen arriving at the site of the...
In this file photo taken Jan. 27, 2020, people are seen arriving at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp, where more than 1.1 million were murdered, in Oswiecim, Poland, for observances marking 75 years since the camp's liberation by the Soviet army. Needham, Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor on Thursday, May 6, 2021, faced criticism from the camp's museum and memorial after an author posted an inappropriate review of the museum on the TripAdvisor website, stating the reviewer visited to "test the chamber". The company originally declined to remove the message.(Source: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Travel website TripAdvisor has removed an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum after initially saying it complied with its submission guidelines.

The museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland on Thursday tweeted that it had asked the Massachusetts-based travel website to take down a review in which the writer said they went to Auschwitz to “test the chamber” and called the site “fun for the family.”

More than 1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during World War II.

According to the company, “it complies with their submission guidelines,” the tweet said.

TripAdvisor later reversed course, removing the review and banning the user who wrote it.

The museum then thanked TripAdvisor.

In a statement, the company said it does not tolerate discrimination and regularly blocks or removes millions of reviews that violate its guidelines.

“In this case, our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance. Through our escalation process, this review was removed. We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at-large for this initial miss,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Police working with churches on security
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of...
Army to allow ponytails, braids for female soldiers
Travel is expected to tick up this summer, but it's still going to look different than before...
Summer of the road trip: Vacations are back
Affected models in the recall include Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and...
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors for fire alert failure
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms discusses the reasoning behind her decision.
Atlanta mayor declines to seek reelection