Virginia COVID cases eclipse 665,000 Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 665,332 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, May 7, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 938 from the 664,394 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 856 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,625,668 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 6,549,140 Thursday. 46.3% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 33.9% are fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,140,186 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 4.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 10,874 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,861 reported Thursday.

829 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 847 reported Thursday. 55,001 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.