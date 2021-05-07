Advertisement

Virginia craft beer pioneer Crandall dies at 64

Steve Crandall also owned a building company, Tectonics Custom Homes.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Va. (AP) — Steve Crandall, a pioneer of craft beer in Virginia and co-founder of Devils Backbone Brewing, died on Sunday. The company announced his death on social media.

Crandall was 64. His wife, Heidi Crandall told The News-Leader that Steve Crandall was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and chose treatment, but always maintained hope.

Heidi Crandall says her husband “did not let the cancer define him, and his resilience and strength continues to inspire all of us.”

The Crandalls founded Devils Backbone in 2008, winning national titles and medals. Anheuser-Busch acquired Devils Backbone in 2016.

Steve Crandall also owned a building company, Tectonics Custom Homes.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Police working with churches on security
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday

Latest News

Northside bus drivers enjoy free pizza at an appreciation event held for them.
Northside school holds pizza party appreciation event for its bus drivers
Kids enjoy playing at Splash Valley in 2019.
Families can enjoy their summer at Splash Valley water park in Roanoke County
At Oktoberfest, you can enjoy German-style food and music.
Big Lick Oktoberfest is back this fall
First Fridays returns to Roanoke and the first event is outside of the Berglund Center.
First Fridays at Five returns to Roanoke