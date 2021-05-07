Advertisement

West Virginia to lift statewide mask mandate June 20

(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice announced West Virginia will lift its statewide mask mandate on June 20.

State officials project more than two-thirds of eligible residents will be vaccinated against the coronavirus by then. Even if that target isn’t met, the Republican governor said the state will be close enough.

The state has attempted to turn around its sluggish vaccination drive for weeks after hesitancy led to plummeting demand.

Justice said he expects 65% of all residents aged 12 and older to be at least partially vaccinated by June 20.

