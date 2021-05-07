Woman with loaded gun at Richmond airport says she forgot it was with her

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond area woman faces a federal fine after being caught with a loaded gun at the Richmond International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a woman had a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in her carry-on luggage. She told officials she forgot the gun was with her.

The woman was cited by the police and also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

