Advertisement

Woman with loaded gun at Richmond airport says she forgot it was with her

A Richmond area woman faces a federal fine after being caught with a loaded gun at the Richmond...
A Richmond area woman faces a federal fine after being caught with a loaded gun at the Richmond International Airport.(TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond area woman faces a federal fine after being caught with a loaded gun at the Richmond International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a woman had a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in her carry-on luggage. She told officials she forgot the gun was with her.

The woman was cited by the police and also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam talks about COVID in Virginia May 6, 2021
More restrictions easing; Governor speaks as COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges
Police working with churches on security
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital
Scattered showers likely Friday with cool, breezy conditions.
Gloomy and wet weather Friday

Latest News

The board of supervisors approved the new incentives this week.
Campbell County supervisors approve new economic development incentives
(Source: CNews/William Foeste)
Clean Air project award winners include Amherst Co.
Community leaders speak at the rally Friday.
Rally held to condemn violence at James Crossing Apartments
Highs go from the 50s Saturday back into the 70s Sunday.
Friday, May 7, Evening FastCast
West Virginia to lift statewide mask mandate June 20