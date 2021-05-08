Art installation helps you reconnect with sensory experiences

GILES, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a new space to unwind and reconnect with your inner self in Pearisburg, but you only have a few more days to check it out.

‘Inhabitance’ is a large-scale, multi-sensory, multi-media art installation that you can walk through and experience all five of your senses. It was designed by a Virginia Tech PhD student Tacie Jones who spent a year finding the best way to let people engage with tactile, smell, sound, visual images.

This exhibit explores memory and healing through interconnection with the senses and the natural world.

“I want people to feel a sense of ease and calm when they come into this space and a lot of people have said that they do experience that and when they come out they felt silly for rushing around to get here,” Jones said.

It is located in the building behind the Pearisburg Community Center at at 1410 Wenonah Avenue.

You must schedule an appointment to visit and can only do so until Tuesday.

Contact Taie Jones at tnjones@vt.edu.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.