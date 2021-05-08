Advertisement

COVID percent positivity rate ticks up to 4.5 in Virginia

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 666,111 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 779 from the 665,332 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 938 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,625,668 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 6,549,140 Thursday. 46.3% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 33.9% are fully vaccinated. New vaccination numbers for Saturday have not yet been shared.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,158,410 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 4.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from 4.4% on Thursday and Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 10,885 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,874 reported Friday.

829 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 847 reported Thursday. 55,001 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. New hospitalization numbers for Saturday have not yet been shared.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.
Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods
Robert Holmburg Mugshot
Man arrested for Friday morning stabbing in Roanoke
Todd Manns Mugshot
Suspect arrested for killing that led to Roanoke crash
Courtesy City of Norton
Police name suspect in connection with shooting of Norton police chief
Justin Graves Mugshot
Former church leader faces child pornography charges

Latest News

750 bodies of COVID-19 victims are still being stored in a temporary, refrigerated morgue on...
COVID-19 victims' bodies remain unburied in N.Y.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the...
EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no ‘magic bullet’
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jab
Unwind and reconnect with your inner self in Pearisburg at a new art installation.
Art installation helps you reconnect with sensory experiences