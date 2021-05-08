COVID percent positivity rate ticks up to 4.5 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 666,111 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 779 from the 665,332 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 938 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,625,668 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 6,549,140 Thursday. 46.3% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 33.9% are fully vaccinated. New vaccination numbers for Saturday have not yet been shared.

7,158,410 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 4.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from 4.4% on Thursday and Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 10,885 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,874 reported Friday.

829 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 847 reported Thursday. 55,001 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. New hospitalization numbers for Saturday have not yet been shared.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

