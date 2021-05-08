Advertisement

JMU falls to SHS 38-35 in FCS Semifinal matchup

James Madison led 24-3 at the half before Sam Houston State answered with five touchdowns in the second half.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Tx. (WDBJ) - The JMU Dukes football team fell to the Bearkats on the road Saturday, 38-35 in an FCS Semifinal bout.

Antwane Wells Jr. put up 89 receiving yards and a touchdown for James Madison.

