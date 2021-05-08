Kiwanis Club of Roanoke hosts annual Pancake and Auction day in drive-thru fashion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke held their 26th annual All-You-Can Eat Pancake and Auction day Saturday afternoon. Both last year and this year were made into drive-thru events due to the pandemic,

Folks drove around the Berglund Center to pick up pancakes, bacon, sausage and drinks. Proceeds benefit several local nonprofits, along with scholarships for high school students.

“I think it’s been a fantastic event, we set a fundraising goal, the highest we’ve ever set this year, and we broke that goal, so we’re really excited about that,” Clark Goodman, President-Elect of the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, said.

Their goal was originally set for $50,000.

The live auction is Saturday, May 8th at 7:30 p.m., and you can join in here at this Zoom link.

