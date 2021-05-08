Advertisement

Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after being shot Friday

Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot Friday and is currently in “stable condition,’ according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot Friday and is currently in “stable condition,’ according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.

“City officials can confirm that Norton City Police Chief James Lane was the involved in a shooting today in the City of Norton and suffered gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition. On behalf of Mayor Joseph Fawbush, the City Council, the city employees, and our entire community, I respectfully ask that you join me in prayer for Chief Lane and his family. There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time,” reads Slemp’s statement.

According to WJHL, the shooting was near the Norton Walmart and nobody was taken into custody.

