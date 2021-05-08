Advertisement

Windy and cool for today

Warmer temperatures are expected for Sunday.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny, windy, and cool today
  • Dry for much of the day on Sunday
  • Storms possible

SATURDAY

A front is moving through this morning. It has brought a few showers, but they will continue to exit just after sunrise. Clouds will decrease leading to mostly sunny skies today. Winds will increase out of the Northwest and could gust 20-40 mph through the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Cool and windy today.
Cool and windy today.(WDBJ Weather)

ROCKET LAUNCH SCEHDULED SATURDAY

If skies can remain clear, visibility will be pretty great for our area for the NASA suborbital rocket launch Saturday evening from Wallops. The rocket is scheduled to launch no earlier than 8:02 PM Saturday evening with visibility all along the East Coast.

The launch was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but was delayed to to potential rainy weather.

This specific rocket will release barium vapor clouds. NASA says to expect green to violet clouds after the vapor release. Though it may not be as vibrant as some of our morning rocket sightings lately, it should still be a cool sight!

NASA will be launching a suborbital rocket Saturday evening that may be visible along the East...
NASA will be launching a suborbital rocket Saturday evening that may be visible along the East Coast.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

For Mother’s Day, a mix of sun and clouds is expected with more clouds likely later in the day. We can not rule out a few showers in the morning as a warm front moves through. Behind the front temperature will climb into the 60s and 70s. The cold front could push showers into the region by Sunday evening, but the best chance will arrive by Sunday night.

Showers possible late Sunday.
Showers possible late Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Showers look likely on and off through the day on Monday, but not for the entire region. We will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. At this time a few isolated strong storms are possible in the afternoon.

SPC Outlook for Monday
SPC Outlook for Monday(WDBJ Weather)

