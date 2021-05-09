Advertisement

Clutch Smoked Meats reopens

Clutch Smoked Meats is now back in business.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular Roanoke restaurant has just reopened after having to temporary close during the pandemic.

Clutch Smoked Meats on 120 Luck Avenue SW came to downtown Roanoke in June 2020 mid-pandemic, but the business made the decision to close in January of this year for the winter months, since the pandemic was leading to low revenue.

“It was very difficult for myself and my staff because we worked really hard to build so far where we [had] come, so we took it really hard.”Meghan Bethel, General Manager of Clutch Smoked Meats, said.

But Clutch used the time off to come up with a new concept--breakfast every day, along with lunch like before. Bethel said she’s happy to be back in business.

“It’s great and with our new concept having breakfast all day and lunch, I feel like we have a lot more to offer and we’re just excited to be here and be back with everybody,” she said.

You can stop by for smoked meats in your sandwiches and skillets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

