Families celebrate Mother’s Day in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mothers and their families are finding ways celebrate even amid a pandemic. From a brunch buffet at The Hotel Roanoke to a cycling food tour around the city, families enjoyed getting the chance to celebrate Mother’s Day both indoors and outdoors and on a sunny Sunday.

Sarah Fluker chose to spend her Mother’s Day outdoors with her husband and daughter. They took part in PLAY Roanoke’s Le Tour de Roanoke --a cycling and dining tour of the city to celebrate the holiday.

“We just wanted to do something different, we like the outdoors, especially the pandemic we had kind of picked up biking over the last year, so when this came out we thought, ‘oh this will be fun! Something new and different,’” Fluker said.

They rode with a group and a guide for around five miles and stopped at RND Coffee, Clutch Smoked Meats, and Scrambled.

“Was very organized, was very nice, we’ve been outside, we’ve had masks on, I felt very safe.,” Fluker said.

“They do so much for us that they need a day to be celebrated,” Rylee Fluker said about her mother.

Other families chose to spend their holiday dining indoors at The Hotel Roanoke’s brunch buffet--with tables inside of the Regency Room and the Crystal Ballroom.

It’s exciting, a lot of smiling, everyone is thrilled to be out, and they are very happy that our chef has put together a phenomenal buffet,” Brian Wells, General Manager of the The Hotel Roanoke, said.

COVID-19 restrictions were in place so everyone could feel safe while eating a nice meal.

“We’ve got distancing for all of our seating, and we’ve restricted the flow of seating so there’s not a full room. When you do use the buffet there’s a mandatory glove and mask requirement,” Wells said.

Some mothers chose to spend the day walking around and eating in downtown Roanoke.

“I think this year, Mother’s Day gives us a little bit more hope. We are obviously having a beautiful day so just having a great excuse to get outside,” Chrissy Torbert said. She was out with her husband and 4-year-old son.

Families said they were happy to have a Mother’s Day filled with more activities compared to last year’s holiday early in the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.