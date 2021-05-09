Advertisement

GOP delegates in Virginia choosing nominee for governor

By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UPDATE: Counting of the ballots is scheduled to begin Sunday afternoon. Results are not expected until about the middle of this week.

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Tens of thousands of Virginians are casting ballots to choose GOP nominees for governor and other statewide offices this weekend.

Long lines awaited voters at several polling locations. The Republican Party is holding what it’s calling an “unassembled convention” Saturday to select nominees in this year’s race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009.

Because of the pandemic, convention delegates are casting ballots at nearly 40 polling sites statewide. Four Republicans — Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin — are in the top tier competing for governor on the GOP side.

Democrats choose their gubernatorial nominee in a primary next month.

