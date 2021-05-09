Man dies after being ejected from vehicle along Rt. 11 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died after losing control on Friday and crashing into an embankment along Route 11 in Botetourt County.

According to Virginia State Police, the victim was driving just north of Wells Lane at around 10 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the road traveling north in a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. The driver hit an embankment and flipped multiple times before being ejected from the Camaro.

Christopher Dowell Nininger, 19 of Troutville, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Speed was deemed a cause of the crash.

The case is still being looked into.

