Advertisement

Man dies after being ejected from vehicle along Rt. 11 in Botetourt County

The driver hit an embankment and flipped multiple times before being ejected from the Camaro.
(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man died after losing control on Friday and crashing into an embankment along Route 11 in Botetourt County.

According to Virginia State Police, the victim was driving just north of Wells Lane at around 10 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the road traveling north in a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. The driver hit an embankment and flipped multiple times before being ejected from the Camaro.

Christopher Dowell Nininger, 19 of Troutville, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Speed was deemed a cause of the crash.

The case is still being looked into.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.
Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods
Courtesy City of Norton
Police name suspect in connection with shooting of Norton police chief
3 dead in active shooter and fire incident in Maryland.
Authorities: 4 dead, 1 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland
FILE - This May 28, 1998 file photo shows Tawny Kitaen. Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress...
Tawny Kitaen, star of ’80s rock music videos, dies at 59
Much warmer ahead of a front on Sunday.
Mothers’ Day: Warm and breezy ahead of our next front

Latest News

Courtesy Lexington VA Police
Major water leak closes portion of E Washington Street in Lexington
Tractor trailer rolls into creek in Botetourt County, sends driver to hospital
Lynchburg Police searching for driver who walked from serious crash
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24