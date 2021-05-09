Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found lying in the parking lot in the 4300 block of Williamson Road NE with serious gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests were made.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” for delivery). Roanoke Police say both methods can remain anonymous.

