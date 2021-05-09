Nearly 35% of Virginians fully vaccinated for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 666,650 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, May 9, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 539 from the 666,111 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 779 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,722,434 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from 6,679,522 Saturday. 46.7% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 34.6% are fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,172,384 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 4.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 4.5% on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 10,895 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,885 reported Saturday.

799 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 829 reported Friday. 55,063 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth. New hospitalization numbers for Sunday have not yet been released.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.