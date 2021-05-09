Tennessee fisherman discovers 55-pound prehistoric fish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee fisherman made an unexpected discovery in the Caney Fork River Saturday.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said two friends who were fly fishing for Striped Bass on the Caney Fork River when they hooked into a 5 foot long, 55 pound Paddlefish.

The friends said the fight to reel the fish in took 30 minutes and towed them around in the boat for over half a mile.

The friends eventually landed the Paddlefish and released it back into the river unharmed after a few photos.

According to TWRA, American Paddlefish are prehistoric fish that can grow over 5 feet long, weigh as much as 200 pounds, and live beyond 30 years. They can be found throughout the Mississippi River Drainage and generally inhabit large rivers like the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers.

Learn more about Paddlefish here.

Is That A Dinosaur? Matt and his friend Jason were fly fishing for Striped Bass on one of Middle Tennessee’s infamous... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.