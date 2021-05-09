Advertisement

Vote-counting underway after Virginia GOP convention

The attorney general contest began the hand-counting effort.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Counting is underway at a hotel in Richmond to tabulate the votes cast by tens of thousands of Virginia Republicans this weekend in the party’s nominating contest for governor and other statewide offices.

John March is a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia. He says the several dozen people managing the hand-counting effort began their work with the attorney general contest. March says it’s possible the nominee in that race could be declared Sunday.

The governor’s race will be counted second, followed by the lieutenant governor’s race. The party used ranked-choice voting and a proportional representation system that makes counting a more complicated endeavor.

