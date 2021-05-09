Advertisement

Warm and breezy ahead of our next front

Highs climb into the 70s today
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm front moves in today
  • Warm and windy conditions expected for the afternoon
  • Rain chances return tonight and on Monday

SUNDAY

For Mother’s Day, a mix of sun and clouds is expected with more clouds likely later in the day. A warm front will move through this morning and behind the front temperature will climb into the 60s and 70s. Winds become gusty as well with gusts 20-40 mph at times. The cold front could push showers into the region by Sunday evening, but the best chance will arrive by Sunday night.

ROCKET LAUNCH SUNDAY EVENING

NASA’s suborbital rocket launch was scrubbed Saturday due to gusty conditions. It has been pushed back to Sunday evening. The rocket is scheduled to launch no earlier than 8:02 PM Sunday evening with visibility all along the East Coast.

Clouds may be a bit more prevalent in our area tomorrow evening, so visibility is questionable for us here in western Virginia.

This specific rocket will release barium vapor clouds. NASA says to expect green to violet clouds after the vapor release. Though it may not be as vibrant as some of our morning rocket sightings lately, it should still be a cool sight!

MONDAY

The front pushes through our area Monday bringing a chance of showers and even a few storms to the southeast. The best chance of rain will be in the mountains with more isolated activity to the east. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. At this time, a few isolated strong storms are possible in the afternoon.

