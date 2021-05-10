Advertisement

1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office in Fla.

A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central...
A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida, and a suspect has been taken into custody.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

It happened Monday in an office park in south Orlando.

Police Lt. Diego Toruno says a man and a woman were entering the building when another man drove up and confronted them.

The suspect fired a weapon, striking the man who died at the scene. The woman managed to escape.

The suspect drove off but was later arrested.

Toruno says Orlando Police are trying to figure out how the three people might have been involved with each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.
Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods

Latest News

CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at...
Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Pipeline hit by cyberattack could be online by week’s end
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Gaza health officials: 9 killed in blast in northern Gaza
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy