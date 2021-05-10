Advertisement

80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most of the United States can now choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want.

Nearly 80% of people live within five miles of all three vaccines, according to an analysis by VacineFnder.

VaccineFinder powers the government’s website where people can search for a COVID-19 vaccine by zip code.

Searches show easy access for people who live in big cities.

Even in small towns, residents have a choice.

Freeport, Kansas, which has a population of four, has access to all three vaccines within an hour’s drive.

Despite being widely available, demand for vaccines has dropped across the country.

Several states are no longer ordering their full allocation of doses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.
Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods

Latest News

Alzheimer’s Association forming new support group for young caregivers
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers at at...
Hamas fires rockets deep into Israel, escalating tensions
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at...
US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party